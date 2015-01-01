SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sirmatel II, Yildirimoglu M. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2023; 156: e104338.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trc.2023.104338

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Controlling traffic in large-scale urban road networks is a challenging problem. Aggregated dynamical models, based on the macroscopic fundamental diagram (MFD) of urban traffic, enable model-based control design. As an alternative to perimeter control actuation commonly used in MFD-based control, in this paper, we propose actuation over regional space-mean speeds, which we name average speed control. The method involves manipulation of regional speeds via instrumentation similar to variable speed limits in freeways, or using vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. We develop nonlinear model predictive control schemes considering actuation over average speed and perimeter control. Their performances are compared using simulations on congested scenarios, the results of which suggest potential of the method as an alternative or complementary actuation to perimeter control.


Language: en

Keywords

Average speed control; Large-scale urban road networks; Macroscopic fundamental diagram; Model predictive control; Traffic perimeter control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print