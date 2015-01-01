Abstract

Work towards making automated driving systems a reality is well underway. In this study, we look at what is likely to be one of the first widespread implementations of a form of automated driving on public roads, i.e., truck platooning, where virtually connected trucks drive at short headways to save fuel and associated emissions. With progressing technology, we may see platoons with drivers resting while being in the truck, or even platoons in which not all trucks require drivers. Hence, platooning technology has a significant impact on the jobs of truck drivers especially when driver involvement reduces. Driver acceptance of this emerging technology is therefore an important factor in the implementation of platooning and, consequently, automated driving in general. In this study, we explore the range of perspectives that exist among drivers by conducting focus groups in The Netherlands. These discussions indicate that drivers foresee that platooning will eventually become a reality but believe it will have a negative impact on the quality of their work and their job satisfaction.

Language: en