Abstract

Braess proposed one of the classical traffic paradoxes in 1968, which states that adding a link in a transportation network may increase the travel cost for all travelers in the network. The paradox attracted substantial scholarly attention and research. However, there are many other paradoxical phenomena in the transportation field, which we call the traffic paradoxes. The purpose of this paper is to review studies on the traffic paradoxes that were published during 1968-2022. A bibliometric analysis approach is used to identify the distribution of all journal publications, influential papers, top contributing authors, and leading topics. The literature is classified on the basis of recurring themes, including the static traffic paradox, the dynamic traffic paradox, the multimodal traffic paradox, other paradoxes in the field of transportation, and observations and applications related to transportation networks. Finally, some future research directions are discussed. Our work should help the researchers, planners and engineers in the transportation field to understand the theme of traffic paradoxes systematically and comprehensively.

