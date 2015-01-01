Abstract

This study examines change in the transnationalism of jihad in the light of political processes in Arab states. Reviewing transnational Sunni jihadism from the Soviet-Afghan war in the 1980s until the demise of the Islamic caliphate in 2019 the article identifies the inception, maturation, and diffusion phases in the evolution of transnational jihad, and traces fluctuations from localism to internationalism and back. The study highlights the link between political dynamics at the state level and jihadist behavior at the transnational level, showing the importance of issues of identity, grievances, and legitimacy in Arab states for understanding global jihad.

