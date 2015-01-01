Abstract

Literature on occupational safety and knowledge transmission lacks the exploration of safety knowledge transmission in workplaces, including it as a possible strategy to enhance workers' occupational health and safety within professional contexts. To address this research gap, we aim to understand if the transmission of safety knowledge is a priority and if it is effectively applied in daily work activities by both novices and experts in secondary and tertiary sectors, considering their working conditions. A questionnaire was conducted to 243 participants to analyze the perception of safety knowledge transmission (what happens; and what is considered important/a priority), according to novices and experts in both activity sectors, and the factors that affect the safety knowledge transmission.



RESULTS reveal that most workers consider safety knowledge very important, although more important for novices in the secondary sector, and that the working conditions that enhance the likelihood of transmission of safety knowledge differ between activity sectors. Also, safety knowledge transmission lies in an intention field, due to individual and organizational factors. These data support the originality of this research, contributing to the empirical enrichment within occupational health and safety literature and to the reflection on policy actions in professional contexts. It reveals workers' perceptions of the real transmission of safety knowledge in their contexts and elucidates the need for awareness and intervention at the working conditions level by decision-makers in companies, to make this intention a real priority in their contexts.

