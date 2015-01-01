|
Pereira C, Delgoulet C, Santos M. Safety Sci. 2023; 168: e106316.
Abstract
Literature on occupational safety and knowledge transmission lacks the exploration of safety knowledge transmission in workplaces, including it as a possible strategy to enhance workers' occupational health and safety within professional contexts. To address this research gap, we aim to understand if the transmission of safety knowledge is a priority and if it is effectively applied in daily work activities by both novices and experts in secondary and tertiary sectors, considering their working conditions. A questionnaire was conducted to 243 participants to analyze the perception of safety knowledge transmission (what happens; and what is considered important/a priority), according to novices and experts in both activity sectors, and the factors that affect the safety knowledge transmission.
Activity sectors; Experts; Knowledge transmission; Novices; Safety knowledge