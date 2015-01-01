Abstract

The occurrence of passenger ship accidents can easily cause a large number of casualties. Seafarers of deck department on passenger ships are prone to fatigue in complex navigation environment and work tasks, thus causing water traffic accidents. To investigate the relationship between physiological, psychological, environmental factors and fatigue, electrocardiogram (ECG), electroencephalogram (EEG) and subjective fatigue (KSS) data of 24 seafarers were collected in real navigation environment. The time domain characteristics MRR, SDNN, RMSSD and frequency domain characteristics LF, HF, LF/HF were extracted from ECG. Welch's method was used to extract the power in different EEG sub-bands from a one-channel EEG acquisition headset. By analyzing the influential factors of seafarer fatigue through significance analysis and correlation analysis, it is indicated that the perceived stress, safety behavior, health condition and the number of passengers can have an impact on fatigue. Different waters and different time will also affect the seafarer's physiological fatigue. In addition, the ordinal logistic regression model based on multi-source physiological signals shows that age, ECG indexes, EEG indexes and ship departure interval can be used to predict the fatigue levels of seafarers with an accuracy of 81.13 %.

Language: en