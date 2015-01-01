Abstract

Learning from near misses has a large potential for improving operations especially in high-risk sectors, such as Seveso industries. A comprehensive analysis of near miss reports requires processing a large volume of data from various sources, which are not standardized and seemingly disconnected from each other. A knowledge graph is here used to provide a comprehensive safety perspective to near miss data. In particular, this paper presents an analysis of a knowledge graph for near miss reports with the objective to measure systematically their completeness based on an integrated multi-criteria decision-making technique. The reports completeness fosters a meta-analysis of available data, highlighting systems' strengths and vulnerabilities, as well as disseminating best practices for industry stakeholders.

Language: en