Abstract

Lifeguards play a crucial role in ensuring patron safety at public swimming pools to detect victims in distress to prevent drowning. Whilst there are guidelines as to the ratio of lifeguards to patrons to ensure adequate supervision, there has been no empirical evidence to support these ratios. This research aims to ascertain the ideal ratio of lifeguards to persons in the water to detect a drowning victim within an appropriate timeframe to prevent death or neurological damage, using immersive virtual reality eye-tracking technology. Fifty qualified lifeguards in Victoria, Australia, viewed nine 120 s video clips filmed at a public pool, using a 360-degree GoPro camera to create a 360 view of one or two pools. Six videos contained simulated drownings, and three had no drowning. Videos were randomized with different scenes and patron numbers (25-115). Lifeguards noted if they identified a potential drowning and the time of identification.



RESULTS demonstrate that when the number of patrons exceeded 75, the lifeguards did not identify a drowning victim 50% of the time. A higher number of patrons in the pool also influenced the time taken by lifeguards to identify a potential drowning victim (>10 s). This study shows that with higher numbers of patrons in a pool, the ability of lifeguards to detect a drowning victim within the recommended time to prevent long-term effects decreases. Current guidelines for the ratio of patrons per lifeguard should be reviewed considering these findings.

