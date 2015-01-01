Abstract

Safety education is essential to prevent accidents and casualties in modern society. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has increased the importance of e-learning in safety education. However, there is limited research on the effectiveness of this type of education. This study aims to develop a model that predicts the factors affecting the learning outcomes of safety education in an e-learning environment. An online survey of research workers who participated in laboratory safety education at a university was conducted to empirically test the developed model. Partial least squares-based structural equation modeling (PLS-SEM) was used for analysis and hypothesis testing. Face-to-face interviews were conducted to supplement the findings. The results revealed the following. (1) Intention to use online laboratory safety education (OLSE) was significantly and positively predicted by attitude toward online education and satisfaction, but not by attitude toward safety education. (2) Respondents preferred safety education through e-learning not because of its effectiveness, but to avoid the stress and inconvenience of traditional training. (3) Negative perceptions of education and lack of motivation to learn are the root causes of low effectiveness. The findings revealed the current status of OLSE with deficient learning effects and learners' negative perceptions. This study identifies the adverse effects of mandatory safety education in e-learning environments. This study provides insights into the low effectiveness of mandated online safety education and argues for the need to increase learner motivation and improve legislation. We suggest several practical implications to improve the effectiveness of such education.

