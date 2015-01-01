SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lindner M. Adapt. Human Behav. Physiol. 2023; 9(3): 217-251.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s40750-023-00219-w

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Mass shooters, violent extremists, and terrorists, who are overwhelmingly male, exhibit misogynistic attitudes and a history of violence against women. Over the past few years, incels ("involuntary celibates") have gathered in online communities to discuss their frustration with sexual/romantic rejection, espouse male supremacist attitudes, and justify violence against women and men who are more popular with women. Despite the link between misogyny and mass violence, and the recent emergence of online misogynistic extremism, theories and empirical research on misogynistic extremism remain scarce. This article fills this gap.


Language: en

Keywords

Aggression; Evolutionary psychology; Extremism; Involuntary celibates; Misogyny; Violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print