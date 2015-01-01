|
Shapouri S, Martin LL, Arhami O. Adapt. Human Behav. Physiol. 2023; 9(3): 308-322.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
Anecdotal reports indicate more severe psychological distress following technological catastrophes in comparison to natural disasters. Previous research also suggests a more negative evaluation of the outcomes of disasters if they are manmade. On the other hand, evolutionary neuroscience shows differential neural processing of ancient and modern threats. Building upon this literature, we probed valence and arousal ratings of stimuli depicting natural and technological disasters in several standardized affective stimuli datasets used in neuroscience and psychological research.
Language: en
Affective stimuli; Evolutionary psychology; Natural disasters; Risk perception; Technological disasters