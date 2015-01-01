Abstract

Anecdotal reports indicate more severe psychological distress following technological catastrophes in comparison to natural disasters. Previous research also suggests a more negative evaluation of the outcomes of disasters if they are manmade. On the other hand, evolutionary neuroscience shows differential neural processing of ancient and modern threats. Building upon this literature, we probed valence and arousal ratings of stimuli depicting natural and technological disasters in several standardized affective stimuli datasets used in neuroscience and psychological research.



Results



Our results show that while technological disasters are rated as slightly less arousing than natural disasters they are rated as significantly more unpleasant.



Conclusion



It seems the evolutionary age of disasters is one of the factors that affect emotional experiences evoked by these threats and can impact our evaluations of catastrophes. We discuss how evolutionary psychology might explain our findings and help us to better understand the biological and learned roots of our biases in risk perception.

Language: en