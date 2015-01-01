Abstract

The Campbell Collaboration was established in 2001 to promote positive social and economic change through supporting the conduct of high-quality systematic reviews and promoting their use in decision making (Welch, 2018). Wang et al. (2021) found that the methodological quality of Campbell reviews of intervention effectiveness published between 2011 and 2018 improved over time, and particularly after the introduction of the 2014 Methodological Expectations for Conducting Campbell Intervention Reviews (MECCIR) (Wang et al., 2021). For the 96 systematic reviews published between 2011 and 2018, the methodologic quality as assessed by the AMSTAR tool was 16 (17%) reviews rated as high quality, 40 (42%) as moderate, 24 (25%) as low, and 16 (17%) as critically low (Wang et al., 2021).



Based on this assessment, Campbell provided feedback to all editorial teams on the quality of reviews and areas for improvement. We decided to conduct a follow-up analysis to evaluate the quality of Campbell reviews published since 2018 and compare the findings with the baseline assessment to identify areas where improvements are still needed.



We conducted the quality assessment of Campbell systematic reviews of intervention effectiveness published in the past 5 years (February 2018 to November 2022) using the AMSTAR 2.0 tool (Shea et al., 2017). A total of 77 intervention reviews were included. All analyses were conducted using R software...

