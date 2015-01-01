|
Li Y, Dewidar O, Wang X, Ghogomu E, Wadhwani A, Guo K, Ma M, Barbeau V, Pan B, Abdelrazeq L, Li Z, Alghamyan A, Guo L, Jahel F, Ren J, Madani MT, Allam S, Hussain T, Yang M, Kojan W, Li X, Yang K, Welch V. Campbell Syst. Rev. 2023; 19(4): e1358.
(Copyright © 2023, The Authors, Publisher John Wiley and Sons with the Campbell Collaboration)
The Campbell Collaboration was established in 2001 to promote positive social and economic change through supporting the conduct of high-quality systematic reviews and promoting their use in decision making (Welch, 2018). Wang et al. (2021) found that the methodological quality of Campbell reviews of intervention effectiveness published between 2011 and 2018 improved over time, and particularly after the introduction of the 2014 Methodological Expectations for Conducting Campbell Intervention Reviews (MECCIR) (Wang et al., 2021). For the 96 systematic reviews published between 2011 and 2018, the methodologic quality as assessed by the AMSTAR tool was 16 (17%) reviews rated as high quality, 40 (42%) as moderate, 24 (25%) as low, and 16 (17%) as critically low (Wang et al., 2021).
