Citation
Shang W, Guo L, Liu Y, Li Y, Wei Q, Guo K, Yang M, Wei L, Xu Z, Niu J, Li X, Yang K. Campbell Syst. Rev. 2023; 19(4): e1354.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The Authors, Publisher John Wiley and Sons with the Campbell Collaboration)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This is the protocol for an evidence and gap map. The objectives are as follows: To map available randomized control trials, economic evaluations, and systematic reviews that assess the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of non-pharmacological interventions for older people with a diagnosis of depression and identify any existing gaps in the evidence that can inform future research.
Language: en