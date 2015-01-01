SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shang W, Guo L, Liu Y, Li Y, Wei Q, Guo K, Yang M, Wei L, Xu Z, Niu J, Li X, Yang K. Campbell Syst. Rev. 2023; 19(4): e1354.

(Copyright © 2023, The Authors, Publisher John Wiley and Sons with the Campbell Collaboration)

10.1002/cl2.1354

unavailable

This is the protocol for an evidence and gap map. The objectives are as follows: To map available randomized control trials, economic evaluations, and systematic reviews that assess the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of non-pharmacological interventions for older people with a diagnosis of depression and identify any existing gaps in the evidence that can inform future research.


