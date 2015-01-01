Abstract

Limited Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) knowledge among China's youth is a considerable challenge that impacts not only China but also the global progression towards sustainable development goals. This study aims to offer a comprehensive understanding of China's sex education policy, its evolution in recent years, and the role played by domestic and international actors in the policy-making process. A combination of quantitative and qualitative methodologies were employed to investigate the current state and historical progression of China's sex education policy. The findings reveal a significant correlation between the government's emphasis on sex education and several key indicators, including the incidence of abortion, the level of gender equality, and the development of the education system. The study also identifies several roadblocks hampering the comprehensive development of sex education in China, and recommends the establishment of a dedicated cross-ministerial institution to enhance collaboration and guide the development of comprehensive sex education in China.

Language: en