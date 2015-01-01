|
Citation
|
Huang SQA, Yew VGW. Cogent Educ. 2023; 10(2): e2266900.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aims to examine the effect of the level of awareness about BDSM on the attitudes towards BDSM practitioners in a conservative country such as Malaysia. A total of 124 Malaysian participants were recruited. Over 5 weeks, the experimental group underwent educational interventions, whereas the control group received neutral, unrelated information. The Attitudes about Sadomasochism Scale was used to record responses from both groups before and after the experiment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
awareness; BDSM; Malaysia; sadomasochism; sexual stigma