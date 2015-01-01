Abstract

Peace education has long been integrated into the higher education curriculum to equip students from diverse cultural backgrounds, languages, religions, regions, and lifestyles with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to foster a culture of harmony and prevent future conflicts. This systematic research examines the peace education concept and practice in action from various universities in the world garnered from research articles published within the last 5 years between 2017 and 2021. This study uses international database in the form of articles in Scopus journals using such keywords in the Scopus database (scopus.com). The keywords we used were "peace education and higher education", "peace education and university", "peacebuilding and higher education", and "peacebuilding and university". Articles from many databases are selected using Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) approach. From the results of the review of 10 articles, this study explores four emerging themes on peace education concept and practice which include 1) universities collaborating to develop peace programs; 2) peace education teaching; 3) peace education curriculum; and 4) peace education hidden curriculum. The analysis result shows that peace education needs to be prioritized to create a safe, harmonious, and peaceful atmosphere among students and all academic society members. This article is helpful for universities, particularly to help develop peace values in education.

Language: en