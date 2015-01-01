Abstract

The present study has attempted to study the effects of depression, mental distress, and sleep disorders among students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stress, mental distress, depression, sleep disorders, headaches, loneliness, screen fatigue, and high distress levels are common symptoms observed across the population. The study focused on the students of higher education who have been attending online classes since the inception of COVID-19 virus. The detailed questionnaire was circulated online to 450 students, out of which 323 responded. After filtering the incomplete responses, 286 sample sizes were taken into consideration. The data were analysed using SPSS software, and hypotheses and model testing were performed using the AMOS software. A significant relationship was found between depression, distress, sleep disorders, and student behaviour. Loneliness, lack of physical interaction, and overexposure to screens were found to be major trigger elements affecting students' mental health. To dilute the effect on students' behaviour and enhance their mental health, the authors recommend taking precautionary measures by the concerned stakeholders.

