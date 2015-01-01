Abstract

The study investigates the braking and steering evasions of powered two-wheelers (PTWs) during severe conflicts observed at an unsignalized intersection. Traffic conflicts were detected using a surrogate safety indicator called anticipated collision time (ACT). Then the peak-over-threshold approach was used to identify the severe conflicts and the evasive actions. Conflicts between right-turning PTWs and through-moving vehicles, through-moving PTWs crossing through-moving vehicles, and merging/diverging PTWs were analyzed using the minimum ACT (ACT(min)), maximum deceleration rate (DR(max)), maximum yaw rate (YR(max)), and time of evasive action (TEA). The evasive actions were classified into five categories: driver/rider error, no-evasion, braking-only, steering-only, and both braking and steering. Analysis reveals that right-turning PTWs experience higher crash risk (0.7 %) than the other movements. PTW riders primarily employ extreme steering maneuvers (greater than 13 degrees/s) to evade conflicts, whereas braking rates lie in the normal ranges (less than 1.5 m/s(2)). The time of evasive action varies between 2.04 and 2.44 s, with the right-turning PTW riders responding early. Through-moving riders commit errors while evading severe conflicts and perform fewer evasive actions than right-turning and merging/diverging riders. Right-turning riders perform more steering-only evasions than braking-only, whereas the riders involved in the other two conflicts execute more braking-only evasions. These findings suggest that conflict type influences riders' braking and steering responses. Hence, future applications in advanced driver/rider assistance systems and training programs should consider appropriate evasive action strategies for different conflict types.

Language: en