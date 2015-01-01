|
Citation
|
Ingelfinger JR. Acta Paediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37916611
|
Abstract
|
It is a truism that human beings are fully dependent on caregivers in their first year of life, and still, considerably, in their early years. Generally, the bonding between parents and child ensures devoted, protective care. Interruption of such bonding may have far-reaching effects in each and every realm of a child's future--throughout the lifespan. It is tough to parent, and everyone makes mistakes, mainly rectifiable. However, child abuse does occur, its origins variable; according to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), up to half a million children in the United Kingdom suffer abuse or neglect yearly (~3.9% of the childhood population in the United Kingdom).1 But a subcategory that is now termed medical child abuse is unusual and often eludes detection.2 Signs of medical child abuse include symptoms only observed by the affected child's parent (or closest caregiver), unusual presentations and responses to treatment, repeated seeking of further medical options, and isolation and withdrawal from normal activities. The symptoms often cease when the child is not in the care of the person instigating the findings. Because the manifestations of medical child abuse may be elusive but the implications potentially devasting, even fatal, being aware of the spectre of such abuse is critical to its detection.
Language: en