Abstract

This longitudinal study used a person-centered approach to differentiate fear of missing out (FoMO) among subgroups of individuals using latent profile analysis (LPA). The subgroups were identified according to trait-FoMO (a specific predisposition) and state-FoMO (a specific cognition in the online context) items. Data were collected from 1125 participants (70.04 % female, age range 17-26 years, Mage = 20.52 years). The LPA showed five distinct profiles: highest FoMO, high trait-FoMO high state-FoMO, high trait-FoMO low state-FoMO, low trait-FoMO high state-FoMO, and low trait-FoMO low state-FoMO. We further explored how these profiles relate to social media use. The results revealed significant differences between profiles in terms of social media engagement, social media self-control failure, and problematic social media use and could be used to predict social media use behaviors of 437 participants (77.35 % female, age range 18-27 years, Mage = 20.60 years) six months later. Thus, the combination of high trait-FoMO and high state-FoMO may mean more frequent social media engagement and could be an important risk factor for social media self-control failure and problematic social media use. Additionally, state-FoMO should be considered in prevention and intervention strategies aimed at addressing young adults' problematic social media use.

