Kwinana N, Masilela C, Adeniyi OV. Afr. J. Prim. Health Care Fam. Med. 2023; 15(1): e1-e6.

10.4102/phcfm.v15i1.4087

37916716

BACKGROUND: The South African government implemented lockdown restrictions in order to prevent the spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2).

AIM: This study explored the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on sexual violence in the Eastern Cape province through the lens of healthcare workers' (HCWs) experiences. SETTING: A Thuthuzela care centre in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa.

METHODS: This qualitative study brings together the findings from thematic analysis of semi-structured interviews conducted among 11 purposively selected HCWs in May 2022.

RESULTS: Overall, three themes emerged from the study: the effects of COVID-19 on sexual violence, profile of the survivors and recommendations for combating sexual violence in the region. Most respondents believed that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in the incidence of sexual violence, although all acknowledged that movement restrictions affected reporting. The participants treated mostly black women and children's survivors, who experienced physical injuries simultaneously. The respondents' narratives revealed that educational campaigns targeting boys and men could reduce sexual violence in the region. In addition, it was recommended that stricter laws and harsher penalties would serve as deterrents for perpetrators of sexual violence in the country.

CONCLUSION: The COVID-19 lockdown restrictions exposed the vulnerabilities of black women and children to sexual violence in the study setting. Educational programmes aimed at re-orientating boys and men in both rural and urban communities should be implemented.Contributions: This study provides an insight into the perceived effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on sexual violence in the Amathole district and South Africa.


Child; Humans; Female; Male; children; South Africa; Health Personnel; sexual violence; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Pandemics; gender-based violence; SARS-CoV-2; South Africa/epidemiology; *Sex Offenses; Communicable Disease Control; Eastern Cape; girls; women.

