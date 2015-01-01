SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aydoner S, Bumin G. Appl. Neuropsychol. Child 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/21622965.2023.2275677

37917938

Many developmental skills are related to children's school readiness in the early years, and these skills are essential for later achievement. Some of these skills include sensory processing, motor and visual perceptual skills, and executive functions. To date, limited research has examined these skills associated with school readiness. This study investigated the relationship between sensory processing, motor and visual perceptual skills, and executive functions, and school readiness in kindergarten children. A total of 138 kindergarten children administered the Sensory Profile, the Bruininks-Oseretsky Test 2- Brief Form, the Test of Visual Perceptual Skills-3, the Childhood Executive Functioning Inventory, and the Primary School Readiness Scale. The results showed that sensory processing, motor and visual perceptual skills, and executive functions were correlated with children's school readiness, and these skills were also highly predictive of children's school readiness (p < 0.05). It is necessary for future studies to consider these skills when assessing school readiness and to include strategies to develop these skills in intervention programs.


Executive functions; motor skills; school readiness; sensory processing; visual perceptual skills

