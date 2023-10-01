|
Citation
|
Miller AB, Jenness J, Elton A, Pelletier-Baldelli A, Patel K, Bonar A, Martin S, Dichter G, Giletta M, Slavich GM, Rudolph KD, Hastings P, Nock M, Prinstein MJ, Sheridan M. Biol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37918460
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) are common among adolescent girls and increase risk for suicide death. Emotion regulation difficulties are linked with STBs, particularly in response to targeted social rejection. However, neural correlates of this link have not been investigated and may identify novel targets for interventions. Here, we examine neural correlates of emotion regulation before and after an experimentally delivered targeted social rejection in girls with and without STBs (i.e., Controls).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide attempts; emotion processing; suicidal thoughts; adolescent suicide risk; functional neuroimaging; interpersonal stress