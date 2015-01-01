Abstract

Rescue of acute poisoning is a race against time, and it is particularly important to remove toxic substances in time. Traditional methods include gastric lavage, promoting elimination, chelating agents, and other treatments. Hemoperfusion is a common blood purification technique. In the clinical practice of acute poisoning, hemoperfusion can directly remove toxic substances through its unique adsorption effect, showing its excellent efficacy. This paper reviews the experience of hemoperfusion in the treatment of various drug overdoses, pesticides, biological toxins, and industrial poisons, even drug addiction. It is hoped to provide a reference for clinicians in acute poisoning rescue.

Language: en