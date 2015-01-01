|
Citation
|
Choi JH, Choi ES, Park D. BMC Med. Inform. Decis. Mak. 2023; 23(1): e246.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37915000
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls are one of the most common accidents in medical institutions, which can threaten the safety of inpatients and negatively affect their prognosis. Herein, we developed a machine learning (ML) model for fall prediction in patients with acute stroke and compared its accuracy with that of the existing fall risk prediction tool, the Morse Fall Scale (MFS).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Algorithms; Retrospective Studies; Risk assessment; Machine learning; Accidental falls; Stroke; Hospitals; Case-Control Studies; Bayes Theorem; *Machine Learning; *Stroke/diagnosis