Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are one of the most common accidents in medical institutions, which can threaten the safety of inpatients and negatively affect their prognosis. Herein, we developed a machine learning (ML) model for fall prediction in patients with acute stroke and compared its accuracy with that of the existing fall risk prediction tool, the Morse Fall Scale (MFS).



METHODS: This is a retrospective nested case-control study. The initial sample size was 8462 admitted to a single cerebrovascular specialty hospital with acute stroke. A total of 156 fall events occurred, and each fall case was randomly matched with six control cases. Six ML algorithms were used, namely, regularized logistic regression, support vector machine, naïve Bayes (NB), k-nearest neighbors, random forest, and extreme-gradient boosting (XGB).



RESULTS: We included 156 in the fall group and 934 in the non-fall group. The mean ages of the fall and non-fall groups were 68.3 (± 12.2) and 65.3 (± 12.9) years old, respectively. The MFS total score was significantly higher in the fall group (54.3 ± 18.3) than in the non-fall group (37.7 ± 14.7). The area under the receiver operating curve (AUROC) of the MFS in predicting falls was 0.76 (0.73-0.79). XGB had the highest AUROC of 0.85 (0.78-0.92), and XGB and NB had the highest F1 score of 0.44.



CONCLUSIONS: The AUROC values of all of ML algorithms were similar to those of the MFS in predicting fall risk in patients with acute stroke, allowing for accurate and efficient fall screening.

Language: en