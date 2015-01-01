|
Citation
|
Lombera MA, Marshall AD, Such S, Jackson Y. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37917022
|
Abstract
|
Youth suicidal ideation is a prevalent experience, particularly among youth exposed to maltreatment, with a variety of indicators such as youth statements of ideation. To better understand suicidal ideation, and the associations with youth mental health outcomes, a fruitful path may be through the study of the dimensions (e.g., severity, frequency) of maltreatment exposure. While there exists extensive work on methods to best operationalize casefile records of maltreatment, such work has not been undertaken for youth self-reports, which are an important indicator of youth functioning following exposure. To address the lack of clarity of how to best operationalize youth self-reports of maltreatment, a multiverse analytic approach was taken to operationalize severity and frequency in a sample of 471 8- to 17-year-old children in foster care. We examined differences across measurement models and the models' associations with caregiver reports of youth suicidal ideation statements.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
childhood maltreatment; confirmatory factor analysis; structural equation modeling; foster children