Erdem Torun, Pehlivantürk Kızılkan M, Derman O, Akgül S. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37917530
AIM: This study aims to compare changes in rates of suicidal ideation (SI) and attempts (SA) among adolescents during pre, mid and later periods of the pandemic. MATERIAL AND METHOD: This study included adolescents who presented to the adolescent medicine clinic in Turkey between March-May 2019 (prepandemic = T0), March-May 2021(mid period of the pandemic = T1) and March-May 2022 (late period year of the pandemic = T2). SI and SA data were assessed through the electronic hospital records of the "HEEADSSS" inventory.
Adolescents; COVID-19; suicidal ideation; pandemic; suicidal attempts