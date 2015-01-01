Abstract

AIM: This study aims to compare changes in rates of suicidal ideation (SI) and attempts (SA) among adolescents during pre, mid and later periods of the pandemic. MATERIAL AND METHOD: This study included adolescents who presented to the adolescent medicine clinic in Turkey between March-May 2019 (prepandemic = T0), March-May 2021(mid period of the pandemic = T1) and March-May 2022 (late period year of the pandemic = T2). SI and SA data were assessed through the electronic hospital records of the "HEEADSSS" inventory.



RESULTS: The charts of 2113 adolescents were evaluated. The rates of both SI (p =.015) and SA (p =.026) were determined to be higher during the pandemic (T1+T2) compared to the pre-pandemic period, with a 1.4-fold increase in SI and a 1.5-fold increase in SA. The rates of SI did not differ according to gender, (p =.090). In contrast, SA rate was significantly higher in females (7.3%) than males (3.6%) (p =.001).



CONCLUSION: This study reveals an increase in SI and SA among adolescents during the first 2 years of the pandemic. In challenging times, health professionals should prioritize the identification and treatment of mental health issues, including screening for depression and suicide risk.

