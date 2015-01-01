Abstract

BACKGROUND: While there is empirical evidence to support associations between psychopathy scale ratings and offending or deviant behaviours, suggested as support for a unified theory of crime, evidence to date has been mainly from countries with high economic ratings and Western philosophies. In countries with a wide range of cultural groups and languages and a complex history of colonisation and apartheid, such scale ratings and correlations may differ. AIMS: To explore the psychometric properties of the Youth Psychopathic Traits Inventory-Short Version (YPI-S) and its applicability and relationship to deviant and actual or potential criminal behaviour among young adults in South Africa.



METHODS: 18- to 20-year-olds from poor socio-economic backgrounds were recruited by a fieldworker with an existing relationship with community-based youth centres. Consenting participants completed the Deviant Behaviour Variety Scale, reflecting criminal or similar behaviours in the 12 months prior to rating and the YPI-S. Reliability measurements, principal factor analysis, Spearman's Rho correlations, chi square and multiple regression were used to explore performance of the YPI-S in this sample and relationship of YPI-S scores to deviancy.



RESULTS: Of the 213 participants recruited, 176 completed all data points and were entered into analyses. The YPI-S was found to have generally good psychometric properties; however, in factor analysis, while items mapped well into an emotional subscale and quite well into an interpersonal scale, as in the original, behavioural items did not. Emotional, interpersonal and total YPI-S scores were significantly associated with reported deviant behaviour scores.



CONCLUSION: The findings of this study suggest value in using the YPI-S with young people in South Africa to help identify those vulnerable to committing criminal acts. Among these disadvantaged young people, however, caution should be used in interpreting scores on its behavioural dimension. It is interesting that the emotional dimension, which incorporates perhaps the most personal features such as 'callous and unemotional traits' (albeit probably better considered as difficulty in recognising emotions in others), seemed most robust, suggesting that there may be core problems in a pathway to crime-or theory of crime-that transcend culture. This possibility, likely to be remediable through personal interventions, would benefit from further investigation.

