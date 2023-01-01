Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Following Hurricane Maria, scores of Puerto Rican "Maria migrants" fled the island with thousands permanently resettling on the United States (U.S.) mainland. Emerging evidence suggests that many Maria migrants are exposed to migration-related cultural stressors, including discrimination, negative context of reception, and language stress. The present study examines the associations of premigration hurricane trauma and postmigration cultural stress with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom severity and positive PTSD screens.



METHOD: Participants were 319 adult (age 18+, 71% female) Puerto Rican Hurricane Maria survivors on the U.S. mainland. Data were collected virtually between August 2020 and October 2021. Participants completed Spanish-language measures of hurricane-related trauma, postmigration cultural stress exposure, PTSD symptoms, and positive screens.



RESULTS: One in five (20.5%) Maria migrants reported PTSD scores in the range indicating a likely PTSD diagnosis (i.e., positive screen of 50+). Both hurricane trauma and migration-related cultural stressors independently predicted posttraumatic stress and positive PTSD screens. Additionally, controlling for the effect of hurricane trauma, discrimination and language stress were strongly linked with PTSD. Further, hurricane trauma and cultural stressors interact such that cultural stress predicts PTSD-positive screens at low-to-moderate levels of hurricane trauma exposure but not at high-to-very-high levels.



CONCLUSION: Findings underscore the importance of providing mental health and other psychosocial supports to hurricane survivors and evacuees beyond the immediate aftermath of the disaster, and the need to consider both premigration trauma and postmigration experiences in terms of the mental health of crisis migrant populations. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en