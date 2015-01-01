|
Randa MB, McGarry J, Griffiths S, Hinsliff-Smith K. Curationis 2023; 46(1): e1-e10.
37916664
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence against women is a global phenomenon. This is a particular issue in South Africa, where it is estimated with evidence provided that up to half of all women will encounter gender-based and/or sexual violence from a partner during their lifetime. Therefore, evidence suggests that addressing the needs of women in South Africa is a priority.
Humans; Female; South Africa; COVID-19 pandemic; sexual violence; HIV; healthcare; Health Facilities; Survivors; survivors; *Sex Offenses; qualitative review; referral and support pathways; Thuthuzela Care Centres