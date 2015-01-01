Abstract

BACKGROUND: This retrospective study analysed the epidemiology of maxillofacial trauma over 22 years to assess whether there have been significant changes in the causes and characteristics of fractures in paediatric, adult and elderly populations.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The following data were collected: age, sex, injury cause and mechanism, fracture site, Facial Injury Severity Scale, associated injuries, time of injury, type of treatment and length of hospital stay. The patients were analysed by age group (children [≤16 years], adults [17-60 years] and elderly [>60 years]) and divided into two time groups (group 1: 2001-2011; group 2: 2012-2022) that were compared to each other. Statistical analyses were performed using SPSS software.



RESULTS: Between 01 January 2001 and 31 December 2022, 3535 patients (2690 males and 845 females, mean age 39.3 years) were admitted for facial fractures. The comparison of the two temporal periods showed a decrease in the prevalence of males (p = .02), in road traffic injuries (p < .001), and in fractures of the lower third of the face (p = .005); there were significant increases in the mean age (p < .001), prevalence of the elderly (p = .006) and in fall- and assault-related injuries (p < .001 and p = .03, respectively). Assault injuries increased only in the 17-60 age group (p = .02) while RTA-related fractures decreased in all age groups (p < .05 for all comparisons). Bicycle accidents increased significantly, with a parallel decrease in motor vehicle accidents (both p < .001). Fall-related fractures increased only in 17-60 and >60 age groups (p < .001 and p = .02, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows significant changing trends in the epidemiology of maxillofacial trauma. While road traffic policies have been effective in the last years, preventive measures for falls in the elderly population and new legislative measures to prevent interpersonal violence should be advocated.

