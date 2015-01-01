|
Zhao Y, Potenza MN, Tapert SF, Paulus MP. Dialogues Clin. Neurosci. 2023; 25(1): 112-121.
(Copyright © 2023, Les Laboratoires Servier)
37916739
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Negative life events (NLEs), e.g., poor academic performance (controllable) or being the victim of a crime (uncontrollable), can profoundly affect the trajectory of one's life. Yet, their impact on how the brain develops is still not well understood. This investigation examined the National Consortium on Alcohol and Neurodevelopment in Adolescence (NCANDA) dataset for the impact of NLEs on the initiation of alcohol and cannabis use, as well as underlying neural mechanisms.
Language: en
Adolescent; Humans; Cognition; Brain; *Substance-Related Disorders; *Cannabis; *Hallucinogens/pharmacology; addictive behaviours; brain immaturity; Early initiation of alcohol use; early initiation of cannabis use; Ethanol/pharmacology; negative life events; social communication skills