Abstract

Subjective effects generally describe the feelings one has when consuming substances. There are several tools available for measuring alcohol-related subjective effects but there are reasons to believe that effects are interpreted differently across participants. The assessment of alcohol-related subjective effects is further complicated by the fact that many people use other substances with alcohol, including cannabis. The present study used a mixed-methods approach to evaluate interpretations of 21 subjective effects used in common assessments among a college student sample (N = 99; primarily White [79%], Hispanic [60%] women [74%], 72% of which reported lifetime couse of alcohol and cannabis). We sought to (a) estimate the prevalence of each effect and the amount of alcohol/number of drinks (and, for those with simultaneous use, amount of cannabis/number of hits) required to experience each effect and (b) evaluate how participants interpreted each effect that they had ever experienced when drinking (for our sample who had used only alcohol) or when simultaneously using alcohol and cannabis (for our sample who had reported simultaneous use). Across both samples, we found that several effects were far more common than others and participants had varied interpretations of each subjective effect. Further, qualitative results demonstrated that participants interpreted some subjective effects in a way that differed from the original intention of the measure.



RESULTS suggest a degree of measurement error when using common subjective effects assessment tools.



FINDINGS lay the groundwork for standardized measures of subjective effects for simultaneous use and have implications for future real-world assessment and intervention work. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

