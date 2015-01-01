|
In forensic practice, spinal cord injury (SCI) resulting in death has rarely been reported. Here, we present the case of a 65-year-old woman who on admission was conscious without dyspnea or dysphagia. Physical examination revealed two sharp objects penetrating the neck: a pair of scissors lodged in the neck on the right side of the thyroid cartilage and a knife embedded in the nuchal region accompanied by minor seepage of bloody exudate. Radiography showed that the scissors and knife were retained in the cervical spine. Despite a series of medical interventions, the patient died 26 days later.
Language: en
Spinal cord injury; Forensic pathology; Respiratory failure; Stab wounds