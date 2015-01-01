Abstract

In forensic practice, spinal cord injury (SCI) resulting in death has rarely been reported. Here, we present the case of a 65-year-old woman who on admission was conscious without dyspnea or dysphagia. Physical examination revealed two sharp objects penetrating the neck: a pair of scissors lodged in the neck on the right side of the thyroid cartilage and a knife embedded in the nuchal region accompanied by minor seepage of bloody exudate. Radiography showed that the scissors and knife were retained in the cervical spine. Despite a series of medical interventions, the patient died 26 days later.



METHOD: A systematic forensic autopsy was performed.



RESULTS: The cause of death was confirmed to be respiratory failure associated with SCI, which was caused by the combination of scissors and a knife.



CONCLUSION: Based on this case, we believe that when there are multiple causes of death, forensic pathologists should determine the primary, immediate, contributory, and other causes of death to ascertain criminal responsibility.

