Citation
Anderson KM, Piper KN, Kalokhe AS, Sales JM. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1214054.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
37915798
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Engagement and retention in health care is vital to sustained health among people living with HIV (PLWH), yet clinical environments can deter health-seeking behavior, particularly for survivors of interpersonal violence. PLWH face disproportionate rates of interpersonal violence; clinical interactions can provoke a re-experiencing of the sequalae of trauma from violence, called re-traumatization. Trauma-informed care (TIC) is a strengths-based approach to case that minimizes potential triggers of re-traumatization and promotes patient empowerment, increasing acceptability of care. Yet, Ryan White HIV/AIDS clinics, at which over 50% of PLWH received care, have struggled to IMPLEMENT TIC. In this analysis, we sought to (1) identify unique sub-groups of HIV clinics based on clinical attributes (i.e., resources, leadership, culture, climate, access to knowledge about trauma-informed care) and (2) assess relationships between sub-group membership and degree of implementation of TIC and trauma-responsive services offered.
Language: en
Keywords
latent class analysis; HIV/AIDS; implementation science; Ryan White HIV/AIDS clinics; trauma-informed care