|
Citation
|
Heir T, Bendiksen B, Minteh F, Kuye RA, Lien IL. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1242270.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37915819
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Poor mental health, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), has been reported after female genital cutting (FGC). However, data documenting adverse consequences of FGC have insufficiently considered confounding factors, such as other traumatising events. Here, we examined the extent to which FGC versus other serious life events disturbed Gambian girls subjected to FGC. We additionally assessed the prevalence of PTSD and the extent to which it was attributed to FGC versus other serious life events.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; Female; Cross-Sectional Studies; Violence; *Circumcision, Female/adverse effects; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology/etiology; child health & development; epidemiol prevention; epidemiology – analytic (risk factors); female genital mutilation (cutting); Gambia/epidemiology; PTSD – posttraumatic stress disorder; traumas and stressors