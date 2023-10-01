|
Citation
|
Nakanowatari T, Hoshi M, Sone T, Kamide N, Sakamoto M, Shiba Y. Gait Posture 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37919177
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous studies have reported that clinical walk tests could not detect differences between fallers and non-fallers in older adults. With advancements in wearable technology, it may be possible to assess differences in loading parameters in clinical settings using portable data collection methods. RESEARCH QUESTION: The purpose of this study was to determine if wearable sensors (loadsol®) are reliable for assessing asymmetry of contact time, peak force, loading rate (LR), and impulse in older adults and determine if the insole can detect differences in these parameters between fallers and non-fallers during walking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Gait; Fall; Asymmetry; Wearable devices