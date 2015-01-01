Abstract

This study investigated the extent that the non-verbal behaviors of virtual humans (VHs) and their socio-demographic attributes altered users' collision avoidance behaviors in Virtual Reality (VR). Users interacted with VHs representing different levels of ethnicities and gender, exhibiting different conditions of physical movement, and gaze behaviors. The VHs were depicted in three major ethnic conditions namely Asian, Caucasian, and Black. The physical movement states of the VHs were either static in the path of the user or walking toward the user in the opposite direction. The non-verbal gaze behavior of the VHs was either direct gaze or averted gaze. We used an HTC Vive tracking system to track users' performing real walking while we collected objective measures (i,e., continuous gaze, fixation gaze, clearance distance, and travel length), and subjective variables (i.e., game experiences and social presence). The results showed that the ethnicity of the VHs significantly impacted the gaze behavior of the users, and the gender of the VHs affected the user avoidance movement and their reciprocal gaze behavior. Our results revealed that users' physical movement, gaze behaviors, and collision avoidance were moderated by the VHs' perceived ethnicity, gender, and gaze behaviors. Understanding the impact of the socio-demographics attributes of VHs and their gaze behavior on users' collision avoidance is critical for applications in which users are navigating through virtual traffic, crowd, and other inter-personal simulations.

Language: en