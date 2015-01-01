Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Ample evidence demonstrates that structural stigma - defined as societal-level conditions, cultural norms, and institutional policies and practices that constrain opportunities, resources, and well-being of stigmatized populations - is associated with psychopathology in adults from marginalized groups. Yet there is limited research on whether structural stigma is similarly associated with internalizing and externalizing symptoms among youth.



METHOD: Structural stigma related to sex, sexual orientation, race, and Latinx ethnicity was measured using indicators of state-level policy and aggregated attitudes. Using data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study (N = 10,414; M age = 12 years, SD = 0.66; 48% female, 6.8% lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB), 13.4% Black, 20% Latinx), we examined associations of structural stigma with internalizing and externalizing symptoms among female, LGB, Black, and Latinx youth.



RESULTS: LGB youth living in higher (vs. lower) structural stigma states had elevated levels of internalizing and externalizing symptoms. In lower structural stigma states, there were no differences in externalizing symptoms between LGB and heterosexual youth. Similarly, Latinx youth and females living in higher (vs. lower) structural stigma states had elevated levels of externalizing symptoms. In lower structural stigma states, there were no differences in externalizing symptoms between Latinx youth and non-Latinx White youth. Structural stigma related to race was unrelated to internalizing or externalizing symptoms for Black youth.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides novel evidence that macro-level social environments, in the form of structural stigma, contribute to adverse mental health outcomes for marginalized youth and partly explain disparities in externalizing symptoms.

Language: en