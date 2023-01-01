Abstract

There is limited empirical work that examines how Whites psychologically maintain and make efforts to dismantle systemic racism. Prior work suggests that both color-evasive attitudes and aspects of racism emotionality predict Whites' behaviors and, to a lesser extent, their well-being as their racial position is challenged. Utilizing a sample of 897 White adults attending college (M(age) = 22.98 years, SD = 5.95), the present study examined how color-evasive attitudes (i.e., blatant racial issues, racial privilege, and awareness of institutional discrimination), diversity attitudes (anti-Blackness attitudes, openness to diversity), and racism emotionality (i.e., white empathy, white guilt, and fear) co-occur together to meaningfully predict Whites' indicators of well-being (i.e., depressive and anxiety symptoms, perceived stress, and life satisfaction). Latent profile analysis revealed four profiles that varied from more antiracist configurations (abandoning racism profiles, 71% of the sample) to more racist configurations (internalizing racism profiles, 29% of sample). White individuals within the antiracist configuration displayed the highest levels of depressive and anxiety symptoms, perceived stress, and lowest levels of life satisfaction. While those in the internalizing racism configuration displayed statistically higher reports of satisfaction with life and lowest levels of depression, anxiety, and stress.



FINDINGS suggest that understanding the combined experiences of color-evasive attitudes and racism emotionality for Whites are important avenues for increasing responsibility and taking accountability in dismantling racism. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

