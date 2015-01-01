Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are many established risk factors for postpartum depression (PPD). It is controversial whether the mode of delivery is associated with PPD. This prospective study assessed the prevalence of PPD among women who delivered normally versus cesarean section and the association between sociodemographic factors and clinical factors with PPD.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This prospective cohort study was conducted in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, JIPMER Hospital Puducherry, from July 2019 to June 2020. Women without high risk factors for PPD were included. The sample size was 121 in the normal delivery (ND) group and 121 in the cesarean section (CS) group. PPD screening was conducted within one week of delivery and again after six weeks of delivery using a validated Tamil or English version of the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS). A score of EPDS score ≥ 13 was considered positive for PPD. Univariate and multivariable analysis was done to find out the association.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of PPD was 27.27%. The prevalence of PPD was higher in the CS (34.71%) than in the ND group (19.83%). PPD was found 2.1 times (OR-2.1, CI 1.2-3.8) in the CS group within one week and 2.5 times (RR-2.5, CI 1.5-3.9) at six weeks of delivery, respectively. Among the social factors, a history of domestic abuse or violence was found to be significantly associated with PPD by both univariate and multivariable analysis.



CONCLUSION: PPD was twice higher among women in the CS than in the ND group. Domestic abuse or violence was very highly significantly associated with PPD.

Language: en