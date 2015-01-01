|
Agarwal P, Dasari P, Sarkar S. J. Obstet. Gynecol. India 2023; 73(Suppl 1): 88-96.
(Copyright © 2023, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37916009
BACKGROUND: There are many established risk factors for postpartum depression (PPD). It is controversial whether the mode of delivery is associated with PPD. This prospective study assessed the prevalence of PPD among women who delivered normally versus cesarean section and the association between sociodemographic factors and clinical factors with PPD.
Domestic violence; Domestic abuse; Cesarean delivery; Edinburgh postnatal depression scale (EPDS); Normal delivery; Postpartum depression (PPD)