Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder (MDD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) contribute significantly to global health burdens. Identifying disease markers for these comorbid disorders can increase understanding of pathogenesis and improve screening and intervention strategies. This study examined the association of physical health factors with MDD and MDD + GAD, across sexes.



METHODS: Two samples of participants from the Tulsa-1000 study (exploratory cohort: N = 136; confirmatory cohort: N = 185) completed body composition measurements, eating behavior (Three Factor Eating Questionnaire [TFEQ], Eating Disorder Diagnostic Scale [EDDS]), exercise questionnaires, and a blood draw. Metabolic hormone concentrations (leptin, insulin, and adiponectin) were analyzed from blood samples. Within each cohort, a two-way analysis of variance compared three groups (MDD, MDD + GAD, and healthy controls [HC]), sex, and their interaction on dependent variables. Hedges g was calculated to reflect effect size magnitude.



RESULTS: Medium-to-large group main effects across cohorts indicated that compared to HC: (1) MDD (g = 1.71/0.57) and MDD + GAD (g = 0.93/0.69) reported higher TFEQ Disinhibition scores; (2) MDD endorsed higher TFEQ Hunger scores (g = 0.66/0.48); and (3) MDD (g = 1.60/1.30) and MDD + GAD (g = 0.92/1.72) reported greater EDDS scores. Large sex main effects across cohorts indicated that females exhibited higher levels than males for percent body fat (g = 1.07/1.17), leptin (g = 1.27/1.12), and adiponectin (g=0.82/0.88). LIMITATIONS: The power to detect group*sex interactions was limited due to a greater number of females (than males) in the study, and over half of clinical participants were taking medications.



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with MDD and MDD + GAD demonstrate difficulties in regulating eating behaviors, potentially contributing to functional impairment and increased disease burden.

Language: en