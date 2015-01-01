Abstract

BACKGROUND: Substance use, sexual assault, and sexual risk behaviors are common among adolescents and are interrelated. Nearly 1 in 5 adolescents use substances before sexual encounters, placing these young people at risk for both sexual assault and sexual risk behaviors. Primary care visits present a unique opportunity to address multiple health risk behaviors.



OBJECTIVE: Teen Well Check is a web-based integrated prevention program for substance use, sexual assault, and sexual risk behaviors with demonstrated usability and acceptability among patients and providers. The aim of this study was to conduct a pilot randomized controlled trial to assess feasibility.



METHODS: Adolescents (n=123) aged 14 to 18 years from diverse backgrounds were recruited from primarily Medicaid-serving pediatric primary care clinics. Participants completed a baseline survey; were randomized to receive Teen Well Check or an assessment-only control; and completed 1-, 3-, and 6-month follow-up surveys. Feasibility was assessed in terms of recruitment and retention rates. Preliminary changes from baseline to follow-up periods were examined separately in the Teen Well Check and control conditions.



RESULTS: We recruited 123 participants (Teen Well Check: n=61, 49.6%; control: n=62, 50.4%). Of the 61 participants assigned to the Teen Well Check condition, 55 (90%) completed the full program and viewed all intervention content. Of the 123 participants, 105 (85.4%) were retained across at least 1 follow-up period, and there was no difference in follow-up rates between the conditions (χ(2)(1)=0.6; P=.43). The completion of Teen Well Check took an average of 6.2 (SD 5.8) minutes. Preliminary analyses revealed that there were significant reductions in perceived peer norms (descriptive norms) for substance use before sex across follow-ups among participants in the Teen Well Check condition (P=.001 from baseline to 6 months), whereas there were significant increases among participants in the control condition (P=.003 from baseline to 6 months). In addition, there were nonsignificant reductions in substance misuse risk from baseline to the 6-month follow-up among participants in the Teen Well Check condition (P=.16).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings support the feasibility of Teen Well Check delivery within pediatric primary care clinics. A randomized clinical trial is needed to assess efficacy. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT3489434; https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT03489434.

Language: en