Citation
Witze A. Nature 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37914876
Abstract
A group of academics and other staff members at several UK universities have launched an independent initiative to combat bullying and harassment in higher education. One of the group's goals is to advocate for the establishment of an independent ombudsman to which people who have been bullied can turn if they feel that their institution does not deal with a complaint adequately.
Language: en
Keywords
Lab life; Scientific community