Abstract

PURPOSE: Wingfoiling is a new popular water sport. Data on the risk of injury or overuse injuries are not yet available. The aim of the study was to analyze the incidence, mechanisms and risk factors for wingfoiling related injuries and the acceptance of safety equipment.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Data for this retrospective study were collected through an online standardized questionnaire. It was accessible from January 2022 to June 2022. Information on demographics, injury history, overuse complaints, use of (safety)equipment and fitness routines over the past 12 months were asked.



RESULTS: A total of 415 completed the questionnaire in full and could be included in the study. Fourteen percent (n = 59) were female, 86% (n = 356) were male. The average age was 43.5 years. Fourteen percent (n = 59) participated in competitions. Thirty-one percent (n = 129) of all participants suffered at least one injury in the past 12 months out of a total of 356 injuries. This corresponds to an injury incidence of 5.7/1000h. Typical mechanism of injury was contact with the own sports equipment. The most frequent cause was individual riding errors due to fatigue with 77.5% (n = 276). The most common acute injury types were contusions, strains, cuts and abrasions of the lower extremities. In the case of chronic complaints (n = 173), the shoulder and knee joint were mainly affected. Seventy-three percent (n = 304) of the participants regularly used a protective equipment, such as a helmet or impactvest.



CONCLUSION: The injury rate of wingfoiling is comparable to windsurfing and kitesurfing. The majority of injuries are minor injuries to the lower extremities. In case of serious injuries, it is mainly the bony thorax that is affected. Most participants already use protective equipment. Overuse complaints mostly affect the large joints.

