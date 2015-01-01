Abstract

OBJECTIVE: While generally considered a safe sport, archery injuries are often the result of overuse or penetration and largely affect the upper extremities. Studies have shown that during training periods the average risk of injury is 4.4%. By studying mechanisms of injury and their prevalence nationally, this study aims to educate coaches, athletes, and equipment manufacturers on ways the sport can be safer from a clinical perspective.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System Database was queried to analyze archery-related musculoskeletal injuries that occurred between 2013 and 2022.



RESULTS: Approximately 43,083 injuries were recorded over a 10-year span, of which 8,038 were women and 35,367 were men. Men were thus 4.4 times more likely to experience injury during archery. Injury sites in men included the finger (66.2%), hand (17.1%), face (6.2%), shoulder (5.4%), and foot (5.1%). All reported injuries in women were finger-related. The most common diagnoses for men were lacerations (58.1%), fractures (12.7%), contusions and abrasions (7.5%), foreign body (5.9%), punctures (4.9%), and strains/sprains (4.9%). Women exclusively experienced lacerations, accounting for 100% of their injuries.



CONCLUSION: The study identifies that lacerations were the most common archery-related injury that was treated in the ED. Additionally, the fingers were the most common site of injury.



FINDINGS from this study suggest that improved safety equipment, such as reinforced gloves, finger tabs, and forearm braces should be used by athletes to practice the sport more safely. Future research could involve studying injury rates in archers who use each combination of these safety precautions to investigate which gear is most protective.

Language: en