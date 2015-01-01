|
Citation
|
Thomann KD. Orthopadie (Heidelb) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Entwicklung und aktuelle Bemessungsempfehlungen der Invalidität in der privaten Unfallversicherung
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37917189
|
Abstract
|
Private accident insurance complements the offer provided by statutory accident insurance in Germany. Private accident insurance can be taken out on a voluntary basis with private insurance companies. The amount of compensation paid in the event of accidents is subject to the dismemberment schedule (Gliedertaxe) and the permanent impairment of the physical or mental capacity, which is to be determined by a medical practitioner. The essay describes the development of the medical recommendations for assessing disability from the origins of private accident insurance in the 19th century to the present. It also considers individual scientific articles from medial personalities and the importance of accident surgery and orthopaedic specialist societies for the development of relevant assessment criteria and disability tables (Invaliditätstabellen) of private accident insurance.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Germany; Accident insurance; Compensation for injuries; Private insurance; Scientific societies