Abstract

Private accident insurance complements the offer provided by statutory accident insurance in Germany. Private accident insurance can be taken out on a voluntary basis with private insurance companies. The amount of compensation paid in the event of accidents is subject to the dismemberment schedule (Gliedertaxe) and the permanent impairment of the physical or mental capacity, which is to be determined by a medical practitioner. The essay describes the development of the medical recommendations for assessing disability from the origins of private accident insurance in the 19th century to the present. It also considers individual scientific articles from medial personalities and the importance of accident surgery and orthopaedic specialist societies for the development of relevant assessment criteria and disability tables (Invaliditätstabellen) of private accident insurance.



===



Die private Unfallversicherung ergänzt das Angebot der gesetzlichen Unfallversicherung in Deutschland. Die Versicherung kann freiwillig mit privaten Versicherungsgesellschaften abgeschlossen werden. Die Höhe der Entschädigung bei Unfällen richtet sich nach der "Gliedertaxe" und der ärztlich festzustellenden dauerhaften Beeinträchtigung der körperlichen oder geistigen Leistungsfähigkeit. Im Aufsatz wird die Entwicklung der medizinischen Bemessungsempfehlungen der Invalidität von den Ursprüngen der privaten Unfallversicherung des 19. Jahrhunderts bis in die Gegenwart nachgezeichnet. Gewürdigt werden die wissenschaftlichen Einzelbeiträge ärztlicher Persönlichkeiten und die Bedeutung der unfallchirurgischen und orthopädischen Fachgesellschaften für die Entwicklung der maßgeblichen Einschätzungskriterien und Invaliditätstabellen der privaten Unfallversicherung. Die aktuell maßgeblichen Bemessungsempfehlungen der orthopädisch-unfallchirurgischen Fachgesellschaften ("Sektion Begutachtung") werden in einer der nächsten Ausgaben der Zeitschrift "Die Orthopädie" publiziert.

Language: de